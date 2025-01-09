Queen Tahj Brings Black Masking Culture to Super Bowl LIX Through Stunning Art

The NFL has announced that renowned New Orleans artist Tahj “Queen Tahj” Williams has made history as the first-ever artist to handcraft both the Super Bowl logo and theme art for Super Bowl LIX. Queen Tahj’s designs bring the vibrant culture of New Orleans to life, blending her Black Masking heritage with the electric energy of the Super Bowl.

Queen Tahj, a member of the Golden Eagles Tribe, is celebrated for her intricate, hand-sewn beadwork—a hallmark of Black Masking culture. Rooted in the rich connections between African and Native American traditions, Black Masking originated as a backstreet celebration during Mardi Gras when African Americans were excluded from mainstream festivities. Queen Tahj’s artistry preserves this tradition while infusing it with fresh, modern creativity.

“This partnership is a dream come true and an opportunity to share the beauty of Black Masking culture with the world,” said Queen Tahj. “Being the only girl and captain of my middle school football team, football has played a tremendous role in my life by teaching me to me to focus on my dreams without worrying about what society thinks is for girls or boys. It’s the same spirit of determination that shapes my work today. Just as the NFL connects communities around the world through football, I hope my work brings people together to celebrate the history of New Orleans and inspires future generations to keep our traditions alive.”

Her Super Bowl theme art features bold pinks, deep reds, chartreuses, and lush greens, symbolizing the vibrancy of New Orleans. This hand-sewn beadwork will be showcased on digital game tickets, the official program cover, and the exterior of the Hyatt Regency New Orleans during the week-long celebrations, allowing locals and visitors alike to experience the city’s culture on a grand stage.

“We knew from the start that we wanted this year’s theme art to capture the essence of New Orleans,” said Marissa Solis, NFL senior vice president of global brand and consumer marketing. “Queen Tahj’s deep connection to her community and extraordinary talent made her the perfect artist for this project. Her work authentically honors the cultural roots of New Orleans while celebrating the city’s vibrant spirit, and we’re excited to spotlight it on the Super Bowl stage and honor the communities that make New Orleans so special.”

The NFL’s partnership with Queen Tahj highlights its commitment to celebrating local heritage and giving the New Orleans community a place in the global spotlight. Super Bowl LIX will take place on Feb. 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome, with Queen Tahj’s groundbreaking artwork central to the historic event.