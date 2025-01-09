Samsung Joins Forces with Unrivaled Women’s Basketball League

Samsung Electronics America has unveiled a groundbreaking partnership with Unrivaled, the professional women’s basketball league founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. As the official technology and presenting partner, Samsung is poised to revolutionize the basketball experience for athletes and fans alike.

Unrivaled aims to redefine engagement by spotlighting its players’ unique stories and passions while delivering unparalleled access to fans. Samsung’s cutting-edge consumer electronics, including Galaxy smartphones, wearables like the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring, and tablets with Galaxy AI, will power every aspect of the league. Through Samsung Galaxy devices, fans will enjoy over 600 hours of social-first content, new broadcast enhancements, and pre-, in-, and post-game innovations that deepen their connection to the action.

“Samsung is a brand that opens people up to new and different experiences – breaking barriers, redefining what’s possible through our technology and celebrating differentiated human stories and points of view,” said Olga Suvorova, Vice President, Mobile eXperience Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “That same spirit lies at the heart of Unrivaled and its groundbreaking mission to literally change the game for its players and fans. We are thrilled to serve as the league’s official technology partner and help bring our shared vision to life, from the innovative ways our Galaxy technology will take fans closer to the game, to celebrating the league’s athletes who each embrace pushing boundaries in their own right.”

Samsung’s technology will also enhance athletic performance. The Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch will integrate into training programs, offering players precise performance metrics. Meanwhile, Galaxy tablets will deliver real-time data to coaches, enabling informed decisions to maximize team potential.

“We’re grateful for Samsung’s incredible support and deep understanding of Unrivaled’s mission to deliver the best possible experience for players and fans,” said Alex Bazzell, Unrivaled President. “Samsung is elevating Unrivaled and empowering players in the way we both believe they deserve, and their partnership speaks volumes to the innovative vision for women’s basketball we’re creating together.”

The collaboration underscores Samsung’s belief in sport’s unifying power, marking a significant milestone for the brand as it partners with properties driving change in culture and society. Unrivaled’s debut season begins January 17 in Miami, with games airing on TNT, truTV, and Max. Over eight weeks, 36 players across six teams will showcase a dynamic 3-on-3 style of play, marking a new era in women’s basketball and fan engagement.