Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, and Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker have been named the AFC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week for Week 18 (January 4-5).

Bo Nix (Offense)

Nix delivered a remarkable performance in Denver’s 38-0 win against the Chiefs, completing 26 of 29 pass attempts (89.7 percent) for 321 yards and four touchdowns. His 152.4 passer rating was the highest of any quarterback in Week 18, helping the Broncos secure their first postseason berth since 2015. Nix became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to complete 89.7 percent of passes in a game with a minimum of 25 attempts. This marks his second Offensive Player of the Week award.

Trey Hendrickson (Defense)

Hendrickson put up a dominant showing with 5 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a pass defensed in Cincinnati’s 19-17 win over Pittsburgh. His 17.5 sacks this season lead the NFL, marking his second consecutive year with that total. Hendrickson earns his third Defensive Player of the Week award, becoming the first former Florida Atlantic player to win three or more honors.

Cameron Dicker (Special Teams)

Dicker helped the Chargers to a 34-20 victory over Las Vegas by converting four field goals, including a 49-yarder, and adding two extra points. His 14 points tied him for the most by any kicker in Week 18, marking his second Player of the Week award this season. Dicker is the fourth former University of Texas player to earn four or more Special Teams Player of the Week awards.