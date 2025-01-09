In a clash of NBA titans, the Cleveland Cavaliers edged the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-122 on Wednesday, halting OKC’s franchise-record 15-game win streak while extending their own to 11 games. The game marked the first time in league history that two teams from different conferences with .850+ win percentages faced off this late in the season.

The back-and-forth thriller featured eight ties and 30 lead changes, the second-most in a game this year. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with a game-high 31 points, while Jalen Williams added 25. Cleveland’s balanced attack, however, proved decisive, with Jarrett Allen posting 25 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and three steals and Evan Mobley adding 21 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

The Cavaliers, now 32-4, became just the seventh team in NBA history to start a season with such a record. Allen and Mobley also made history as the first Cavs teammates to each record 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in a game since LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in 2017.

Cleveland sealed the win with a clutch fourth quarter, outscoring OKC 13-6 in the final minutes and holding the Thunder scoreless over the last two. Donovan Mitchell’s second-quarter dunk helped the Cavs lead at halftime, while an electrifying 84-point third quarter—where both teams scored 40+—set up the dramatic finish.

“It felt like a battle the whole night,” said Allen. “At the end, it came down to which team had more effort.”