Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby, and Chicago Bears defensive back Josh Blackwell were named the NFC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for their standout performances in Week 18 (January 4-5).

Jahmyr Gibbs (Offense)

Gibbs powered the Lions to a 31-9 win over Minnesota on Sunday Night Football with 170 scrimmage yards (139 rushing, 31 receiving) and four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving). His efforts secured Detroit the NFC North title and the conference’s number one seed. Gibbs is the first Lions running back since Jamaal Williams in 2022 to earn this honor and joins a prestigious group of Alabama alumni to win Offensive Player of the Week.

Yaya Diaby (Defense)

Diaby led the Buccaneers’ defense with five tackles, including four for loss and a sack, in their 27-19 victory over New Orleans. His dominant performance ensured Tampa Bay’s fourth straight NFC South title. Diaby is the latest in a line of impactful Louisville linebackers to earn the award, joining names like Elvis Dumervil and Preston Brown.

Josh Blackwell (Special Teams)

Blackwell electrified in Chicago’s 24-22 victory at Green Bay, scoring a 94-yard punt-return touchdown—the NFC’s longest punt return this season. It was the NFL’s only punt-return touchdown in Week 18. Blackwell is the first Duke defensive back to earn this honor and joins a select group of Bears players recognized for special teams excellence.

Their contributions underscored a thrilling end to the NFC’s regular season.