David Wright, the beloved former “Captain America” of the New York Mets, will have his iconic No. 5 jersey retired on July 19, an honor that cements his legacy as one of the franchise’s all-time greats. True to his humble nature, Wright expressed uncertainty over whether he deserved such recognition, a sentiment that only further endears him to the fans who watched him lead with heart and determination for over a decade. While Wright may downplay his impact, his contributions to the Mets and his embodiment of the team’s spirit make this tribute undeniably fitting.

After getting the call from Cohen and Stearns, which was followed by a ‘congratulations’ text from Mets HOF first baseman Keith Hernandez, Wright humbly remarked to reporters, “I truly feel it’s a bit undeserved given the skill and accomplishments of some of the numbers that I’ll be amongst up there.” He jokingly added, “I joke that there should be a special section for my number because it’s probably not deserving amongst the really good players in the organization.”

Throughout his 14-season career with the Mets, Wright played 1,585 games, maintaining a .296 batting average, hitting 242 HRs while knocking in 970 RBIs. He holds several Mets franchise records, including RBIs, the most hits(1,777), runs scored(949), total bases(2,945), doubles(390), BBs(761), sacrifice flies(76) and extra-base hits(658). Wright’s career Runs Created (RC) and Wins Above Replacement (WAR) are impressive, with an underrated 1,034 RC and a stellar 49.2 WAR.

The ceremony for the guy that will always be known to Mets and baseball fans as “Captain America” is set for July 19, where his No. 5 jersey will be retired and Wright will be inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame.