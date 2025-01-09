As catastrophic wildfires rage through Los Angeles, rapper The Game is stepping up to support families affected by the devastation. The Compton native announced on Wednesday (January 8) that he’s working alongside talent manager Travis Wilson to offer relief to evacuees who have been forced out of their homes.

“Me & [Travis Wilson] are helping 10 families effected [sic] by the fires here get into @airbnb for a week free of charge 🙏,” The Game wrote on his Instagram Stories. He encouraged those in need to reach out to Wilson directly via Instagram, specifying that identification or a driver’s license with an address in the impacted areas is required.

The wildfires, which erupted on Tuesday (January 7), have been fueled by powerful winds and dangerously dry conditions, resulting in unprecedented destruction. Over 27,000 acres have been scorched, claiming at least five lives and displacing more than 100,000 residents. Emergency services are stretched thin, struggling to contain the fires as resources dwindle.

With more than 2,000 structures reduced to ashes, this has become one of the most destructive wildfire events in Los Angeles history. Financial damages are projected to exceed $10 billion.

As of Thursday morning (January 9), five major fires remain uncontained, including a new blaze in the Hollywood Hills that ignited late Wednesday. The Game’s efforts to help those in need shine as a beacon of hope during this dire time.