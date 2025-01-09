Hip Hop Music Videos | Official Videos and Performances

Tyler, The Creator Among Headliners for Bonnaroo 2025

January 9, 2025
Shawn Grant

Tyler, the Creator is getting ready to take over the Bonnaroo stage. Set for June 12 weekend, Tyler will headline along with Olivia Rodrigo and Hozier.

Additional performers at the Tennessee-based festival include Leon Thomas, Nelly, GloRilla, and Tyla. Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. CT.

Tyler, The Creator’s surprise single, “THAT GUY,” has soared to #8 on the US Top Songs chart, powered by its video release and a Kendrick Lamar sample from “hey now.” The track garnered over 3.9 million views in the US during the charting period, marking another milestone for the genre-blending artist.

Tyler also claims three additional chart entries: “Sticky” (#17) and “Like Him” (#34), both collaborations with CHROMAKOPIA. His continued success lands him at #16 on the US Top Artists chart, further cementing his influence in the music scene.

Tyler dropped a video to the new song, taking the California streets dancing at an expressway exit, posting up at different spots, and giving a shoutout to Drakeo the Ruler.

You can see the video below.