Tyler, The Creator’s “THAT GUY” Breaks into YouTube’s US Top 10 Chart

Tyler, The Creator’s surprise single, “THAT GUY,” has soared to #8 on the US Top Songs chart, powered by its video release and a Kendrick Lamar sample from “hey now.” The track garnered over 3.9 million views in the US during the charting period, marking another milestone for the genre-blending artist.

Tyler also claims three additional chart entries: “Sticky” (#17) and “Like Him” (#34), both collaborations with CHROMAKOPIA. His continued success lands him at #16 on the US Top Artists chart, further cementing his influence in the music scene.

Tyler dropped a video to the new song, taking the California streets dancing at an expressway exit, posting up at different spots, and giving a shoutout to Drakeo the Ruler.

You can see the video below.