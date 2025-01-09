Chloe Bailey gave her best sidestep to a question about the relationship between her and Burna Boy.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Chloe spoke about attending the NAACP Image Awards. When asked about a date, she said she would bring her God mom and manager.

But what about Burna Boy? “You’ll have to ask him,” she replied.

When pressed, Chloe spoke a bit about Nigeria. “It was so beautiful, I had the best time,” before launching into her experience in the clubs, food, and more.

She closed it with, “I am a grown woman and had a great time in Nigeria.”

You can hear it all below.

Previously, Chloe Bailey reacted to rumors of her being in a relationship with Burna Boy. The two trended online after a night out in Africa partying together.

Burna Boy and Chlöe Bailey last night.



📸 TheLagosPaparazzi pic.twitter.com/wFBoqphUfx — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) December 17, 2024

Hitting Instagram, Bailey said fans say she “got a new man every week.” You can see her speak on it below.