Chloe Bailey gave her best sidestep to a question about the relationship between her and Burna Boy.
During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Chloe spoke about attending the NAACP Image Awards. When asked about a date, she said she would bring her God mom and manager.
But what about Burna Boy? “You’ll have to ask him,” she replied.
When pressed, Chloe spoke a bit about Nigeria. “It was so beautiful, I had the best time,” before launching into her experience in the clubs, food, and more.
She closed it with, “I am a grown woman and had a great time in Nigeria.”
You can hear it all below.
Previously, Chloe Bailey reacted to rumors of her being in a relationship with Burna Boy. The two trended online after a night out in Africa partying together.
Hitting Instagram, Bailey said fans say she “got a new man every week.” You can see her speak on it below.