Benzino Says He Found Out Coi Leray Was Pregnant Online: ‘It’s Gonna Grow Her Up’

Coi Leray announced last week she is expected her first child with Trippie Redd. That makes Benzino a grandfather, but he revealed he found out with the rest of the world.

“I’m gonna be a grandfather,” Benzino said. “I just found out when everybody else found out. It’s gonna grow her up. I hope it does, because she’ll finally get to know what it is to be a parent. She’ll get to see firsthand what I was going through.”

You can hear it via the We in Miami podcast below.

New year, new babies. Coi Leray and Trippie Redd Hit Instagram to revealed they are expecting a child together. Leray wrote on Instagram: “I’m a rock star mommy 💋🥹 we ready for 2025 🖤.”

Congrats to the couple. You can see the announcement below.