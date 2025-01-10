This just in, authorities arrested a man on suspicion of arson late Thursday near the site of the growing Kenneth Fire in Woodland Hills, as firefighters continued to battle flames threatening homes in Calabasas and West Hills.

The arrest occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Ybarra Road, just south of the fire’s origin, after local residents reportedly spotted the suspect attempting to ignite a blaze. The residents detained him until police arrived, with photos shared on the Citizen app showing officers surrounding the scene where the man was taken into custody.

Get this, although officials have yet to confirm whether the suspect was directly connected to the Kenneth Fire, which broke out around 2:30 p.m. that afternoon, the arrest raises concerns about the possibility of arson. Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

The Kenneth Fire, which began in the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space north of the 101 Freeway, had grown to 960 acres by 6 p.m. Thursday, with zero containment reported. Firefighters have been working tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading further, using helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to drop flame retardant and water in an attempt to protect nearby homes.

At the same time, Southern California is grappling with multiple wildfires, including the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades and Malibu, and the Eaton Fire in Altadena. The Palisades Fire, which is one of the most significant blazes in the region, has already prompted widespread evacuations, threatening both residential areas and local wildlife. The Eaton Fire, which started in Altadena, has also been expanding, posing a significant threat to the community and surrounding areas.

Firefighters are racing against time to contain these fires, which have already scorched thousands of acres across the region, leaving residents on edge as high temperatures and strong winds continue to fuel the flames. The Kenneth Fire, in particular, remains a priority as it threatens to extend into heavily populated areas of Calabasas and West Hills.

As for the arrested suspect, investigators are working to determine whether he played a role in starting the Kenneth Fire or if his actions were linked to other wildfires in the area. This incident adds to growing concerns about arson as a factor in the region’s increasingly devastating fire season.

With fire crews stretched thin across Southern California, officials continue to urge residents to remain vigilant and heed evacuation orders as needed while they work to contain these dangerous blazes.