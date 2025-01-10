Chance the Rapper and Wife Settle Divorce After Nearly Six Years of Marriage

Well that seemed fast! Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, have reached a settlement in their divorce, bringing an end to their nearly six-year marriage. The news follows Corley’s filing for divorce last month, citing that their union had become “irretrievably broken” after more than six months of separation.

Finalizing the Split

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the couple filed settlement paperwork in Cook County, Illinois, last week. The agreement, which outlines the terms of their divorce, has been reviewed and accepted by Corley as a “fair and equitable resolution.” While the specifics of the settlement remain undisclosed, both parties await the judge’s formal approval to finalize the divorce.

Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper, whose legal name is Chancelor Bennett, tied the knot in December 2018 after years of dating. They share two children together and had publicly appeared as a united family on numerous occasions, making the announcement of their separation a surprise to fans.

Advertisement

The End of a Chapter

The couple’s split marks the end of a partnership that began well before Chance rose to fame as a trailblazing independent artist in the hip-hop world. Despite the dissolution of their marriage, both parties appear to be handling the situation amicably, with Corley stating her satisfaction with the terms of their settlement.

Moving Forward

Neither Chance nor Kirsten has commented publicly on the divorce since the settlement was reached. As they close this chapter of their lives, fans remain hopeful that the two will continue to co-parent effectively and focus on their personal growth and happiness.

We wish them both the best.