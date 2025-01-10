Chance the Rapper Reaches Divorce Settlement with Kirsten Corley

Chance the Rapper has swiftly wrapped u his divorce from Kirsten Corley. TMZ says the two have officially settled in Cook County, IL.

The court documents reveal Kirsten agreed to the settlement, believing it was fair and equitable. Details of the settlement have not been disclosed, and the judge has yet to sign off on the divorce.

In Dec. 2024, Kirsten Coley, has officially filed for divorce from the Chicago star ending their five-year marriage.

In April 2024, the two announced their separation and plans to divorce

Chance and Kirsten share two daughters, Kensli and Marli.