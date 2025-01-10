Damian Lillard Salutes Gelo’s “Tweaker,” Says ‘I Rock With It’

Add the NBA’s best rapper, Damian Lillard, to the list of cosigns for LiAngelo Ball’s “Tweaker.”

After getting a win over the San Antonio Spurs, the Milwaukee Bucks star said the single is a “slapper.”

“I rock with it, man,” said Logo Lillard. “I’ve been hearing it a lot, it gives me that 2003, 2004 vibe. I rock with it, like I said, it’s a slapper. And as an artist, you gotta respect other people’s artistry, and when something is going, it’s going.

Advertisement

“I’m always happy for other people’s success. I’m happy for him, it’s a big record, you’re hearing it everywhere.”

Dame D.O.L.L.A. isn’t the only one feeling the single. The rappers are lining up to work alongside LiAngelo Ball, also known as Gelo. Two of those include Boosie Badazz and MoneyBagg Yo.

Hitting X, Boosie swiftly said: “Send da verse @LiAngeloBall !! !!”

Moneybagg Yo is also looking to work. “@LiAngeloBall send me da open verse ima tweak”

You can see the two messages below.

Send da verse @LiAngeloBall ‼️‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) January 8, 2025

@LiAngeloBall send me da open verse ima tweak 🔥🗣️ — SPEAK (@MoneyBaggYo) January 7, 2025

With a banger going viral in “Tweaker,” LiAngelo Ball, professionally known as Gelo, is headed to the Rolling Loud stage.

Gelo is set for Rolling Loud California, with headliners in Peso Pluma, AA$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti at Hollywood Park next to SoFi Stadium. Passes to the California show go on sale this Friday here.

Gelo’s banger is already taking over locker rooms. The Detroit Lions have plenty of reasons to turn up this week following their impressive win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in which they secured a first-round bye in the playoffs…and it appears that their post-game locker room celebration came with its own soundtrack from a somewhat unexpected “artist.”

Video footage of the Lions post-game celebration shows team members, including Amon-Ra St. Brown and Alex Anzalone, rapping along to LiAngelo Ball’s new rap song, “Tweaker,” which has spiked in popularity over the past week. The video, which can be found on Instagram, shows players singing along to some of the song’s already iconic lines, including “I might swerve bend that corner Woah,” and showing off their dance moves.

The song, released last week, currently holds the top spot for trending music videos on YouTube, racking up an impressive almost 3 million views in just days. It can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2MdybKPqfE.

Ball’s basketball career ended after suffering an injury while playing in the CIBACOPA Mexican basketball league in 2024. The Detroit Lions’ 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings brings their season record to an impressive 15-2. The Sunday win means that the team clinched the NFC North division title and secured the conference’s No. 1 seed, giving them a first-round bye before they enter the playoffs in a home game on either January 18 or 19th.