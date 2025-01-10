EST Gee Kicks Off 2025 with Soulful Single “My Love”

Louisville’s own EST Gee starts the year strong with his latest single, “My Love,” featuring Veeze and Rylo Rodriguez. The track opens with a soulful loop as Gee delivers gripping lyrics, blending personal history and hard-earned wisdom: “Picking up my son from kindergarten with my pistol still / He know to buckle up, keep his feet in front while I watch the mirror.”

Rylo and Veeze seamlessly carry the narrative, weaving their trials and triumphs into the track. With its raw emotion and vivid storytelling, “My Love” sets the tone for what fans can expect from EST Gee in 2025.