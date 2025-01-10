‘Harlem’ Returns for Final Season on Prime Video This January

Following an unforgettable Season Two cliffhanger, Harlem will return for its third and final season on January 23, streaming exclusively on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories. Created by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), the series continues to follow its core four women as they navigate pivotal life changes involving motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, careers, and family complexities.

“As we prepare to say goodbye to this incredible series, we’re both grateful for the journey Tracy has taken us on and excited for our global customers to experience a final season that truly honors these characters,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “This chapter may be coming to a close, but the series will continue to resonate for years to come.”

“I’m beyond grateful to the whole team at Amazon for giving me the chance of a lifetime to tell these four Black women’s stories and shoot it in the city I love: Harlem. It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m honored to see the impact it’s made in the culture, as well as the impact it’s had on all of us who’ve been blessed to work on it.” said Tracy Oliver, creator, writer and Executive Producer for Harlem. “A huge thank you to everyone who’s watched the show. I’m excited to finally share our best season yet.”

Season Three introduces new cast members Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar), Logan Browning (Dear White People), Robin Givens (Riverdale), and Gail Bean (Snowfall). Siriboe stars as Seth, a charming MLB player who captures one of the ladies’ hearts. Browning plays Portia, a striking figure from Ian’s (Tyler Lepley) past whose return stirs the pot, while Bean portrays Eva, a determined venture capitalist teaming up with Tye (Jerrie Johnson).

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Television in association with Paper Kite Productions, Harlem boasts an impressive executive production team, including Tracy Oliver, Amy Poehler (Russian Doll), Pharrell Williams (Hidden Figures), and Mimi Valdés (Roxanne Roxanne).

Prepare for a stylish and emotional finale as Harlem bows out with flair.