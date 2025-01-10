Jhené Aiko Loses Home to LA-Area Wildfires

Jhené Aiko revealed she has lost her home and possessions to the Los Angeles wildfires.

“me and my children’s home is gone,” she wrote on Instagram. “burn to the ground with all of our things inside. Lord have mercy [.] Thankful we still have eachother starting from scratch. my heart is so heavy.”

Jhene Aiko reveals her home was burned down in the Los Angeles fires: “me and my children’s home is gone” 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/NgnASR1l0h — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 9, 2025

She also addressed fans who lacked empathy, stating she has money and suggesting that could easily fix everything.

“The fact some of you think I have Paris Hilton money is wild,” Aiko wrote. “I don’t got it like that, but I do have a big, loving family that is worth more than anything.”