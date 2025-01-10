Karen Huger Skips ‘RHOP’ Reunion Following DUI Conviction and Entry Into Rehab

Karen Huger, a standout cast member of The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP), has opted out of the Season 9 reunion taping after a difficult few weeks marked by a DUI conviction and leaked arrest footage. Huger’s absence was confirmed as the seating chart for the reunion, set to air later this year, was released on Thursday, January 9.

The lineup includes Stacey Rusch, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Keiarna Stewart, and host Andy Cohen—but noticeably missing is the self-proclaimed “Grand Dame” of Potomac.

Karen Huger Enters Rehab

In a statement shared with PEOPLE and first obtained by Bravo’s Daily Dish, Huger’s manager, Ryan Tresdale, revealed the reason behind her absence:

“Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today. She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth.”

The decision to seek treatment follows the fallout from Huger’s March 2024 arrest for DUI and DWI, which recently made headlines again when bodycam footage from the incident leaked online. The video showed an emotional Huger during the arrest, leaving fans and castmates shocked.

Huger’s absence has left fans buzzing online. In the comment sections of reunion seating chart posts, followers expressed disappointment and confusion, with Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams chiming in: “Where is Karen??”

Some fans have commended Huger for prioritizing her recovery during a public scandal, while others lament her absence from what promises to be a dramatic reunion.

While Huger’s decision to skip the reunion marks a pivotal moment in her journey, it remains unclear how her storyline will be addressed in the Season 9 wrap-up. With her entry into a private recovery program, Karen is taking a significant step toward personal growth and addressing the challenges that have unfolded publicly in recent months.

Bravo has yet to release an official statement on how her absence will impact the reunion dynamic, but it’s clear Huger’s journey toward healing will resonate far beyond the show’s audience.

For now, fans will have to wait and see if the “Grand Dame” addresses her struggles on her own terms in the future.