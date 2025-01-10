Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 10Summers Records

We may have our first official beef of 2025. Lil TJay dissed Offset and he is standing on it.

Speaking on a Twitch stream, TJay announced why: “Why I diss Offset? Offset is broke. I’ll tell y’all a true story. I seen the n—a in the casino. He was popped, he was panicking.”

He added, “He must have a gambling addiction.”

Advertisement

TJay also claims he loaned Offset $5K at the Casino and the rapper owes him $10,000. “This n—a ducked me for so long.”

Lil Tjay calls Offset broke and says he has a gambling addiction. Tjay claims he saw Offset in a casino asking people to send him money via CashApp. pic.twitter.com/tUdHXQ8TEr — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 9, 2025

This comes weeks after celebrating his birthday with Cardi B and now Offset was seen in Dubai smooching on a different woman. “Everything in 2024 get left in the past, n—a. We getting big cash, n—,” Offset said in a stream.

Offset shares a few messages while entering the New Year with a few ladies in Dubai: “dese folks getting f*cked idgaf, new joint hello.” He also responded to a Twitter user claiming he was crashing out because Cardi B doesn’t want him anymore — “Don’t want the hoe you trippin.”… pic.twitter.com/nKzt1Lc1qr — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) January 1, 2025