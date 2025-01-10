We may have our first official beef of 2025. Lil TJay dissed Offset and he is standing on it.
Speaking on a Twitch stream, TJay announced why: “Why I diss Offset? Offset is broke. I’ll tell y’all a true story. I seen the n—a in the casino. He was popped, he was panicking.”
He added, “He must have a gambling addiction.”
TJay also claims he loaned Offset $5K at the Casino and the rapper owes him $10,000. “This n—a ducked me for so long.”
This comes weeks after celebrating his birthday with Cardi B and now Offset was seen in Dubai smooching on a different woman. “Everything in 2024 get left in the past, n—a. We getting big cash, n—,” Offset said in a stream.