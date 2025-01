The first single from Mac Miller’s posthumous Ballonerism is now available, pairing the late rapper with Thundercat. The single “5 Dollar Pony Rides” dives into memories of a past lover.

You can hear it all in full below.

Mac Miller’s latest posthumous album is set for January 17. The release was previously announced at the Camp Flog Gnaw festival in California. Now, it comes with an official trailer. You can see it below.

