Megan Thee Stallion Granted Five Year Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a five-year restraining order against Tory Lanez, citing ongoing harassment even as Lanez serves a 10-year prison sentence for shooting her in the feet in July 2020.

The order, issued on Thursday (Jan. 9) by a Los Angeles court, bars Lanez from harassing, intimidating, or threatening Megan until January 9, 2030. Additionally, Lanez must maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from her.

During the hearing, Megan testified via Zoom, expressing the emotional toll of Lanez’s alleged conduct and the continued harassment she has faced since the shooting. “I haven’t been at peace since I was shot, and I’m just trying to live without being harassed — not only by the person who shot me, but by the people he’s paying to continue harassing me,” she said under oath, as reported by Rolling Stone.

The rapper detailed how Lanez allegedly financed a smear campaign against her, including payments to bloggers to spread misinformation and cast doubt on her credibility. Megan specifically referenced $3,000 payments from Lanez’s father to Milagro Gramz, a blogger whom Megan is also suing for cyberstalking, emotional distress, and distributing deepfake pornographic content featuring her likeness.

Visibly emotional during her testimony, Megan revealed the significant impact the harassment has had on her mental health. “I barely leave my house. I only leave for work. I’m not good in social situations anymore because I feel like everyone hates me because of the things he’s done and said about me,” she admitted, adding that she now struggles with anxiety and constant nervousness.

Megan also expressed fear for her safety, both now and in the future. “I’m scared that even when he gets out of jail, he’s going to still be upset with me, and I don’t know if he’ll continue being violent toward me,” she testified. “Even from behind bars, he keeps showing me that he can get to me. I’m afraid that when he’s released, it will be worse. I fear he might shoot me again, and this time, I might not survive.”

Judge Richard Bloom granted the restraining order, citing “several uncontroverted facts,” including Lanez’s conduct that led to the shooting.

Lanez’s attorney, Michael Hayden, criticized the ruling, calling it an unjust restriction on his client’s free speech, especially since Lanez is currently incarcerated. However, the court determined that the restraining order was necessary given Lanez’s history of violence and Megan’s continued harassment.