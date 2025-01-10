NBA Postpones Lakers Game in Wake of Los Angeles Wildfires

With wildfires raging across the Los Angeles County area, the NBA has postponed the matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers game.

“The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time,” the league said in a statement. “We are grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires.”

As of writing, 180,000 people are under evacuation orders in the area, burning through an area that is roughly the size of San Francisco. According to ESPN, among those who evacuated were Lakers head coach JJ Redick, whose family resides in the heavily damaged Palisades area.

