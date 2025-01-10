In a rare but necessary move, the NFL announced Thursday night that it would relocate the wild-card playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game, initially scheduled for Monday at 8 p.m. PT, will now take place in Arizona at the same time, as the region grapples with the devastating effects of widespread wildfires in Southern California.

The decision was made in the “interest of public safety” as massive wildfires continue to wreak havoc across Los Angeles County. Notably, the flames have intensified in Malibu, Altadena, and Pasadena, with several key areas under evacuation orders. These fires, exacerbated by dry conditions and intense winds, have prompted authorities to issue emergency warnings, with thousands forced to flee their homes.

Earlier this week, the NFL had outlined Arizona as a contingency plan in case the game needed to be moved. The league confirmed that the decision to relocate was made following consultations with local public officials, the teams involved, and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA).

Advertisement

In the hours leading up to the announcement, a fire broke out near the Rams’ training facility in Woodland Hills, a few miles away from SoFi Stadium. This led the team to cancel its scheduled media availability. The Rams, who will travel to Arizona Friday evening, are scheduled to hold a practice at the Arizona Cardinals’ facility on Saturday.

“The smoke from the fires is visible from the field here at the training facility,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Thursday. “It’s definitely had an impact on the team, but thankfully, as far as I know, no one has been injured. We’re grateful for that.”

As the fires continue to affect the Los Angeles area, the league’s other L.A.-based team, the Chargers, is also preparing for their own playoff game this weekend. Despite hazardous air quality due to the smoke, the Chargers held their final practice Thursday in El Segundo, where the skies were a foreboding shade of orange and ash rained down on the field. Several players, including linebacker Khalil Mack and quarterback Taylor Heinicke, wore masks during the session. The Chargers’ practice was shortened by half to 45 minutes, in line with safety recommendations. Coach Jim Harbaugh explained that adjustments were made based on expert advice.

“The players did a great job adjusting to the conditions, and we tried to replicate a normal practice as best as we could under these circumstances,” Harbaugh said. “The safety of our players comes first, and we’re doing everything we can to be ready for Saturday.”

For some players, the fires have hit close to home. Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa, whose home is near an evacuation zone, shared that his fiancée and dog had already fled to Houston. “I’m hoping that when I get back, I’ll still have a house to go to,” Bosa said, his voice tinged with uncertainty.

Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, also a player representative to the NFLPA, had previously expressed concerns about playing the game in Los Angeles given the ongoing disaster. “When there’s a natural disaster like this, you have to be careful about the optics of playing a game in the middle of it,” Phillips said. “From a human standpoint, it’s not about competitive advantage; it’s about recognizing the gravity of what’s happening around us.”

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who hails from San Diego, reached out to McVay to offer his support amid the difficult circumstances. “At times like this, there’s really nothing you can say other than you’re thinking about them and hoping that things start to improve,” O’Connell said.

This is not the first time the NFL has been forced to relocate a game due to wildfires. In 2003, a Monday night regular-season game between the San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins was moved from Qualcomm Stadium to Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. More recently, in 2018, a Rams game against the Kansas City Chiefs was relocated from Azteca Stadium in Mexico City to Los Angeles due to concerns over the field conditions.

For McVay, this week’s uncertainty has been a reminder of the unpredictability that comes with natural disasters. “You have to acknowledge the situation, but it’s also important to make sure you’re doing what you can to prepare while keeping in mind that there are bigger things than football,” McVay said. “If your loved ones are affected, you make sure you’re taking care of them first.”

Following the announcement of the game’s relocation, the Vikings shifted from being 1-point favorites to 2.5-point favorites, though many will agree that the priority remains the safety and well-being of everyone involved. The NFL, in consultation with local authorities and teams, has ensured that all measures are taken to keep players, staff, and fans safe during this unprecedented event.