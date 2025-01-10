President-Elect Donald Trump Sentenced to Unconditional Discharge in Hush Money Case

Donald Trump, convicted last year on 34 charges of business fraud related to a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign, has been sentenced to unconditional discharge. The sentencing hearing, held by Judge Juan Merchan, comes as Trump prepares for his second term in office and lobbies for Senate support for his Cabinet nominees.

Judge Merchan emphasized that while the office of the presidency grants considerable legal protections, those protections do not diminish the seriousness of the crime. “One power they do not provide is the power to erase a jury verdict,” Merchan stated, acknowledging the citizenry’s role in returning Trump to office despite the conviction.

According to CNN, Trump, appearing virtually from Mar-a-Lago, maintained his innocence. “The fact is I’m totally innocent. I did nothing wrong,” he said, calling the case a “political witch hunt” designed to damage his reputation. Trump also criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, claiming the case was unwarranted and harmed New York’s judicial system.

Pix 11 New York states that unconditional discharge is “when a defendant is convicted without punishments such as imprisonment, a fine, or probation supervision.”

While Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome, his legal team views the sentencing as a step toward appealing the conviction. Despite his felony conviction, the unconditional discharge means Trump will face no further penalties directly tied to the case, allowing him to focus on his political agenda and upcoming Cabinet confirmations.