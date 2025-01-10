It takes one to know one. Joakim Noah has always been known for his fiery competitive spirit, but it was his fierce on-court clashes with LeBron James that became the stuff of NBA legend. While LeBron’s legendary battles with the Golden State Warriors may be regarded as one of the greatest rivalries of the 21st century, Noah’s Bulls were often the thorn in LeBron’s side in the Eastern Conference, led by the reigning MVP, Derrick Rose. However, it wasn’t Rose who typically faced off against LeBron in verbal or physical confrontations—it was Noah, the Bulls’ enforcer, who made it his mission to challenge LeBron’s dominance.

It all went down in a recent appearance on the Out the Mud podcast, Noah opened up about what truly bothered him during their rivalry. While he had immense respect for LeBron’s basketball talent, it was his behavior on the court that rubbed Noah the wrong way. “My issue was, I felt like LeBron was, he was obviously the best player in the NBA, but he was arrogant, and he is a stunner,” Noah admitted, revealing how LeBron’s antics pushed him to the edge.

Noah recounted specific moments during games when LeBron’s showmanship went too far for his liking. “There were moments where you were down 20 points, you’re shooting a free throw with your left hand, you’re dancing all over the court, I wasn’t feeling it,” Noah said. “So I let it be known that I wasn’t feeling none of this sh**, I had enough. I was a passionate player. And sh**, you lose to somebody five times in the playoffs—there is nothing funny about that.”

Way back when LeBron made the high-profile move to the Miami Heat in 2010, remember when he said he was “taking his talents to South Beach” where he teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, he became public enemy number one for many in the league, and Noah was no exception. Despite acknowledging LeBron’s skill and his undeniable position as the best player in the NBA at the time, Noah took issue with his “unsportsmanlike” behavior when things were going LeBron’s way—often seen in his flashy celebrations and confident swagger.

ICYMI, at the height of their rivalry, the Miami Heat consistently got the better of Noah and the Bulls, winning four playoff series against them. LeBron, who dominated their postseason matchups, holds a 16-5 all-time playoff record over Noah. It’s a lopsided score that still stings for the former Bulls center, who openly admitted that the losses still linger in his mind, even years later.

Despite their intense rivalry, Noah has shown respect for LeBron’s longevity and continued dominance in the league. “To be dominant at 40 years old is pretty crazy,” Noah said in a more lighthearted moment. “I mean, I can barely walk to the bathroom, and this guy is still dominating.”

While Noah may have clashed with LeBron on the court and taken issue with some of his antics, it’s clear he recognizes LeBron’s greatness. Though their on-court relationship was filled with competition and emotion, Noah’s words now offer a rare glimpse into the respect he has for LeBron’s unparalleled career—one that continues to defy expectations even as he gets older.

As for LeBron’s dancing and other playful gestures, that’s a subject for “The King” to comment on himself. For now, Noah has moved beyond the rivalry, but the fire that defined their clashes still burns bright in his memories.