Shannon Sharpe on FOX Sports/Skip Bayless Lawsuit: ‘Ain’t Got Nothing to Do With Me’

Skip Bayless is trending on the Internet for all of the wrong reasons. And his former partner, Shannon Sharpe, has one message: “That ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

Sharpe appeared on his Nightcap podcast with Chad Ochocinco and cleared himself.

“What do y’all want me to say? That ain’t got nothing to do with me. So, there’s nothing to address,” Sharpe said. “In those 42 pages, it doesn’t mention that Shannon Sharpe did anything. But y’all want to get clicks, so y’all mention me.”

Shannon Sharpe breaks silence on bombshell Fox Sports lawsuit https://t.co/07OU6cEFK5 pic.twitter.com/xTNTgLMA0n — New York Post (@nypost) January 6, 2025

In case you missed it, Skip Bayless is the subject of a highlighted lawsuit for contributing to a toxic work environment.

In a 42-page lawsuit obtained by Front Office Sports, Bayless, along with Joy Taylor, Fox Executives, and more, have been accused by Noushin Faraji, who worked at the network as a hairstylist from 2012 to this past August.

According to Faraji, during her tenure, she experienced “a misogynistic, racist, and ableist workplace where executives and talent were allowed to physically and verbally abuse workers with impunity.”

Additionally, Faraji stated when the conditions were highlighted, the network responded against her and others, while those who created the environment were promoted.

As for Bayless, Faraji stated the former Undisputed host offered her $1.5 million for sex. She attempted to sidestep the advance, pointing out her ailments, but Bayless would try to have sex with the woman again just a week later.

Faraji asked about Bayless’ wife, to which he allegedly responded, “Aren’t you Muslim? Doesn’t your dad have three to four wives?” Maraji then alerted Bayless her father was dead.