L.A. Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is facing legal trouble as he prepares for his team’s upcoming playoff game. TMZ Sports reports that Robinson has been charged with one count of misdemeanor DUI stemming from his November arrest. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office confirmed the charge and revealed Robinson is also facing an infraction related to the incident.

The 30-year-old, who started all 17 games for the Rams this season, was stopped on November 24, just hours after the Rams’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. Authorities allege that Robinson was driving over 100 mph and exhibited signs of intoxication during their interactions.

At the time of the arrest, Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed the situation, stating that Robinson was “remorseful” for the incident. “I do believe that Demarcus has a good heart,” McVay said. “Clearly, there was a decision that’s not in alignment with the things we want to be about.”

Despite the legal proceedings, Robinson remains focused on football and is expected to suit up for the Rams’ crucial postseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. His arraignment in the DUI case is scheduled for late next month.

The arrest and subsequent charges add an unwelcome distraction for Robinson, who has been a key contributor to the Rams’ offense this season. It remains to be seen how the case will impact both his playing career and his standing with the team moving forward.