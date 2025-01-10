Iconic entertainer Snoop Dogg will take center stage as host of NFL Honors presented by Invisalign on Thursday, February 6, at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans. The annual primetime awards special, recognizing the NFL’s standout players, performances, and plays from the 2024 season, will air live at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on FOX, NFL Network, and NFL+ (not live in all time zones).

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Snoop Dogg has solidified his legacy as a multi-platinum rapper, actor, producer, and philanthropist. He’s released 21 studio albums, sold over 40 million records globally, and earned 20 Grammy nominations. Recently, Snoop served as a coach on NBC’s Emmy-winning series The Voice.

Snoop’s philanthropic efforts include founding the Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL), which has helped over 40 players reach the NFL. Through Snoop Special Stars, the league also provides opportunities for children with disabilities.

NFL Honors debuted in 2012 and will feature awards such as AP MVP, Coach of the Year, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, and the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. The event kicks off with the NFL Honors Red Carpet Show at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, setting the stage for a night celebrating the NFL’s best.