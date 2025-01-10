The first-ever live streaming of WWE’s Monday Night Raw on Netflix attracted an impressive 4.9 million global views, according to Live+1 data from the platform. Views were calculated as total hours watched divided by the program’s runtime and came from regions including the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Latin America.

According to Variety, the debut excluded 92 countries and territories, such as France, Germany, India, and Japan, where Netflix doesn’t yet distribute WWE content.

In the U.S., the Netflix broadcast reached 2.6 million households, a significant increase from the 1.2 million household average that “Raw” maintained in 2024, per VideoAmp data.

WWE Monday Night RAW’s live debut on Netflix dazzled fans with electrifying matches and a red carpet event at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA. The evening kicked off with WWE Superstars like Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and Cody Rhodes rubbing shoulders with celebrity fans, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Vanessa Hudgens, and Travis Scott.

The broadcast opened with The Rock energizing the crowd and featured surprise appearances from legends like John Cena, The Undertaker, and Hulk Hogan.

The action-packed night delivered thrilling results:

Tribal Combat Match: Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa.

Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa. Women’s World Title Match: Rhea Ripley retained her title against Liv Morgan.

Rhea Ripley retained her title against Liv Morgan. Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre: Jey Uso emerged victorious.

Jey Uso emerged victorious. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk: CM Punk claimed the win in an intense showdown.

The live Netflix event showcased WWE’s entertainment dominance, blending Hollywood glamour with heart-stopping wrestling action.