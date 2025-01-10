Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Family and Friends Slam Widow Over Assault and Drug Addiction Revelations

The family and close friends of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the beloved DJ from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, have expressed outrage over his widow, Allison Holker, revealing personal details about his struggles with drug addiction in her new memoir. The backlash stems from Holker’s recent interview with People, where she opened up about discovering a stash of drugs and private journal entries following her husband’s tragic death in December 2022.

A Painful Reveal

In her interview, Allison shared that while preparing for Stephen’s funeral, she found a “cornucopia” of substances in his closet, including mushrooms and pills. She described the discovery as “triggering” and revealed how it deepened her understanding of his struggles. Holker also detailed excerpts from tWitch’s journals, which alluded to childhood trauma and his efforts to self-medicate to cope with his pain.

“He was wrestling with a lot inside himself,” she said. “He didn’t want to put it on anyone because he loved everyone so much. He didn’t want other people to take on his pain.”

Outrage From Family and Friends

The revelations have not been well-received by tWitch’s family and close friends. Courtney Ann Platt, a longtime friend of both Stephen and Allison, took to Instagram to criticize Holker for airing these private details, calling the move “tacky, classless, and opportunistic.”

“This smear campaign for a buck is absolutely not what he would have ever wanted,” Platt wrote. “You’re a living, breathing bulldozer.”

Courtney also accused Allison of enforcing strict NDAs for those attending Stephen’s funeral, including his own family, only to later share personal details in her book.

Stephen’s cousin echoed Courtney’s sentiments on X (formerly Twitter), accusing Holker of tarnishing his legacy and preventing the Boss family from seeing his children. “She’s been trying to exploit and LIE on my cousin. Hell no,” the post read.

Holker’s Response

Allison responded to the backlash on her Instagram Story, defending her decision to share her husband’s struggles as a way to process her grief and shed light on the internal battles he faced.

“I’ve always loved Stephen deeply, and sharing this journey is my way of honoring the full complexity of who he was,” she wrote.

A Legacy in the Spotlight

Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022, at the age of 40. His death shocked fans and friends alike, as he was known for his infectious positivity and charisma. He and Holker, who met as all-stars on So You Think You Can Dance, were married for nearly a decade and shared three children: Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.

While Holker’s memoir aims to shed light on tWitch’s struggles, For many, tWitch will always be remembered as a bright light in the world of dance and entertainment—a legacy his loved ones are determined to protect.