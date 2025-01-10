TDE’s Ray Vaughn Sends Shots to Joey Bada$$ on “Crashout Heritage”

Joey Bada$$ raised eyebrows when he dropped off his single “The Ruler’s Back.” He opens the song by borrowing JAY-Z’s “Too much West Coast dick lickin'” line from “22 2’s.”

Some people were wondering did he shoot at Kendrick Lamar? Was it words for the west as a whole?

Doesn’t matter. TDE’s Ray Vaughn made it about him and answered the call with the new song “Crashout Heritage.”

“What’s with the sneak dissing? Taking shots at us then hide the Uzi

‘Cause the only badass the world was recognizing is Boosie Please don’t get confused with shooting them movies with really shooting

Was on Soul album so if you ask me, you look like a goofy

I hope this message reaches you well.”

And then, he hit social media: “2025 no sneak dissin, only crashouts. @joeyBADASS.”

You can hear it below.