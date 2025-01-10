On this date in 1995, Steele and Tek, aka Smif N Wessun of the legendary Boot Camp Clik, released their debut album Dah Shinin’ on the ultra-indie imprint Wreck Records.

This was also the sophomore effort of the Boot Camp Clik, which exposed the skills of more artists heard on Black Moon’s debut project, Enta Da Stage. Tracks such as “Cession at da Doghillee” and “Sound Bwoy Bureill” introduced members of Heltah Skeltah. This duo included the late Sean Price and the Originoo Gunn Clappaz(O.G.C.), which completed the epic Brooklyn rap collective.

With in-house production courtesy of Da Beatminerz, the Roy Ayers’ Ubiquity-esque feel that was captured on the album’s cover can be felt through the verses over the haunting tracks. Even though the album never reached gold in terms of sales, Dah Shinin’ is undoubtedly one of the albums defining its era.

