Former Bad Boy Records artist Choppa, known for his time as a Diddy’s group Da Band member, has made bold claims about his experience working under the music mogul. During a recent interview with Art of Dialogue, Choppa opened up about moments that shaped his perception of Diddy, including an alleged incident that caused him to question the industry at large.

Choppa suggested in the interview that he believed Diddy might be bisexual, citing personal observations as the basis for his claim. “When I hear the stories, you know, the situations, it kind of makes me say, ‘Yeah, sounds about right,’” he stated. Choppa clarified that he wasn’t making definitive judgments about Diddy’s sexual orientation but pointed to a specific moment he says left a lasting impression.

Recounting an incident in a studio, Choppa alleged that he walked in and witnessed Diddy sharing an intimate moment with another man. “I walked in the studio, seen two powerful men doing things that were uncomfortable to my eyes,” he said, adding that he quickly exited the room. While he declined to name the other individual, he described them as someone influential within the music industry, emphasizing, “A powerful man at that.”

Despite the alleged encounter, Choppa acknowledged that Diddy treated him well in the aftermath. He recalled receiving approval for projects, including music videos and remixes featuring artists like Lil Wayne. “We went to New Orleans and shot ‘Little Daddy,’” he recounted. “That was right after.”

However, the incident reportedly left a mark on Choppa’s view of Diddy and the industry as a whole. “I looked at Diddy different after that,” he admitted. “Wasn’t really with that Bad Boy sh*t. I just wanted out of the deal.” Choppa expressed relief when his contract with Bad Boy came to an end, but the experience also heightened his distrust of others in the industry. “It f*cked me up. I’m not even gonna lie to you.”

In the same interview, Choppa claimed that Diddy harbored animosity toward Tupac Shakur and required Da Band members to memorize The Notorious B.I.G.’s lyrics as part of their training under the label.

Diddy has not responded to Choppa’s claims yet.