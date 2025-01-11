EA SPORTS™ Madden Bowl Brings Music and Gaming to Super Bowl LIX Week

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is set to light up Super Bowl LIX week with EA SPORTS Presents Madden Bowl at New Orleans’ iconic Orpheum Theater. The event, blending sports, culture, and gaming, takes place on Friday night and features a star-studded lineup.

Headliners include 10-time GRAMMY winner Chris Stapleton, 4-time GRAMMY nominee Jelly Roll, and Billboard sensation Shaboozey, who will deliver an unforgettable performance. Rising country radio star Tucker Wetmore will also take the stage, introducing his unique sound to the Madden Bowl audience.

Following the event, the exclusive EA SPORTS 99 Club After Party will feature a private performance by a legendary artist, celebrating the elite athletes who hold the coveted 99 rating in Madden NFL 25.

The Madden Bowl will also crown the Madden NFL Championship Series (MCS) champion, with top players competing for a share of $1 million in prizes. Fans can watch the finale live on Twitch and YouTube on Feb. 7 at 6 PM CT.