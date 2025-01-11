As the new year begins, 2K has unveiled the latest NBA 2K25 player ratings, spotlighting the remarkable evolution of power forwards and centers in the league. Rising stars Victor Wembanyama, Evan Mobley, and Jaren Jackson Jr. have all seen their ratings climb, reflecting their standout performances on the court.

San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama has surged to a 95 overall rating (+3), solidifying his status as a generational talent. Wemby’s first 100 games saw him become the fastest player in NBA history to notch 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 150 blocks. Over his last five games, he has averaged 23 points, 14.8 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers continues to thrive under head coach Kenny Atkinson, earning an 88 overall rating (+1). Mobley is averaging 22.6 points and 8.4 rebounds in his last five games, helping the Cavs start the season strong.

In Memphis, Jaren Jackson Jr., rated 89 overall (+1), is having a career-best season, averaging 22.7 points per game. The former Defensive Player of the Year remains a force on both ends of the court.

For the full NBA 2K25 player ratings update, visit nba.2k.com.