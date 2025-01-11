NFL Contributes $5 Million to Aid Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Efforts

The NFL family is stepping up to support communities affected by the devastating wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area, committing $5 million to aid relief efforts. Contributions from the NFL Foundation and ownership groups from the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, and Houston Texans will help local organizations provide vital resources.

“We are heartbroken over the devastating losses experienced by so many in the Los Angeles area and inspired by the heroism of first responders and residents who have supported their neighbors,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “The NFL family is committed to working with the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams to support their local communities in their time of need.”

The Los Angeles Rams are donating $1 million through the Kroenke Family Foundation to support the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation (LAFD) and the American Red Cross. Similarly, the Los Angeles Chargers are targeting funding for the Red Cross, LAFD Foundation, Team Rubicon, and pet rescue organizations sheltering displaced animals.

Advertisement

“On behalf of our family and the Los Angeles Rams, our thoughts are with everyone affected by the unfathomable fires and destruction. We are beyond grateful for the tireless efforts of our first responders who continue to protect our community as well as individuals who continue to help our neighbors in need. We know there are both immediate and long-term needs and our family and the Rams are committed to doing our part to support recovery efforts now and into the months and years ahead,” said the Kroenke Family.

“The displays of heroism from first responders and residents alike in the face of these devastating wildfires has been remarkable,” said Chargers Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos. “Our hearts are with the tens of thousands of Angelenos who have been displaced, the firefighters of the LAFD and departments from around the state who have tirelessly fought to prevent loss of life and property, the police officers keeping us safe and informed, and all those among us who have stepped up to assist one another in this incredible time of need.”

Players and staff from both teams will wear custom LAFD hats and shirts during upcoming games, with proceeds from retail sales supporting wildfire relief. Additionally, game-worn jerseys and items from Wild Card games will be auctioned, with proceeds benefiting the Red Cross.

The Minnesota Vikings and the Wilf Family Foundations, alongside the Houston Texans, are contributing $1 million each, while the NFL Foundation is matching these donations. Fans can donate directly at redcross.org/NFL.