The Intuit Dome, the home of the Los Angeles Clippers, will not be hosting the Charlotte Hornets today(January 11) due to the destruction caused by the L.A. wildfires, which has caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages, destroying homes and displacing thousands of Los Angeles residents.

The Intuit Dome put out a press release to formally give notice to the public of the arena located i nthe Inglewood section of L.A.

The press release reads, “The NBA announced the LA Clippers game against the Charlotte Hornets at Intuit Dome has been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles and out of respect for the public service resources needed during this time. The health and safety of our community and our fans remains our highest priority.”



“Next week’s events will continue as scheduled at Intuit Dome, with the Clippers hosting the Miami Heat on Monday, January 13, and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, January 15. We will welcome UFC 311 on Saturday, January 18.”

Tickets for the game against the Hornets will be honored on the rescheduled date.