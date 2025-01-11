The NFL has revealed the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Jacksonville Jaguars as the teams set to play in London during the 2025 regular season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host games for both the Jets and Browns, while the Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium for their 14th game in the U.K., honoring their multi-year commitment to play in the capital.

The Jets and Jaguars, which hold U.K. marketing rights under the NFL’s Global Markets Program, aim to grow their fanbase through international games, fan engagement, and commercial events.

“We look forward to welcoming the Jets, Browns and Jaguars to London as part of the 2025 NFL International Games,” said NFL U.K. & Ireland General Manager Henry Hodgson. “This season will see us surpass 40 regular season games in the capital, a testament to the role the U.K. has played in growing the game globally. The London games are a continued catalyst for year-round fan engagement and we are focused on serving our 15 million fans, reaching new communities and driving growth in flag football participation, which now sees over 100,000 young people play the game.”

“We are excited to bring the unique and entertaining atmosphere of a New York Jets home game to London as part of the 2025 NFL International Games,” said New York Jets President Hymie Elhai. “It is another great opportunity for our organization to build upon our brand and fandom in the U.K. which we have enjoyed cultivating the last few years. The success of the NFL’s international games speaks directly to the sport’s increasing global reach, and we are proud to continue as ambassadors of the game.”

“We’re thrilled to be named a designated team for the 2025 NFL London Games, making our second international trip as a club and our first time playing at the incredible Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,” said Haslam Sports Group COO David Jenkins. “We look forward to playing in front of our fans in the U.K. this upcoming season and to help continue to grow both the Browns and the NFL’s global popularity.”

“We are once again delighted that we will be back in London later this year for our 14th game in the capital and are grateful for our extended partnership with the Football Association that makes it possible to play another home game at Wembley Stadium, one of the world’s most iconic stadiums and the Jaguars’ home away from home,” said Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Shad Khan. “The game is the pinnacle of the amazing work we do every day at a grassroots level and I’m proud that our JagTag flag football program reached over 100,000 young people in 2024, helping to grow the sport of American football outside the U.S.”

Dates, kickoff times, and opponents will be announced when the 2025 NFL schedule is released this spring.

The NFL plans to schedule up to eight international games in 2025, including matches in Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and Berlin at the Olympic Stadium.

London has hosted 39 of the 55 regular season international games in NFL history. Fans can register for updates at nfl.com/london.