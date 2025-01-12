Brazilian culture is one that is both diverse and alive with movement. Within it there are hundreds of dance styles as varied as the countries’ terrain. One such dance which has quietly been entering the international stage over the course of the last two decades is Brazilian Zouk. This technical ballroom style dance has subsets such as Urban Zouk which allow for more variety of musical interaction and personal expression.

Positioned directly in the midst of this ascendancy is Leandro Nascimento, a talented and award winning dancer. Born in Itabuna, the sixth largest city in the Bahia state of Brazil, Nascimento didn’t get into dancing until he was 18, having graduated from his local public high school. It was then that his journey began through international tournaments and acclaim to eventually owning and running Vox Dance Studios.

While his first love in dancing was Brazilian Zouk, Nasicmento has found himself more drawn to its more open version of Urban Zouk. “Urban Zouk emphasizes personal style and a strong connection to the music, fostering a playful and interactive dynamic between partners,” he says. The freedom of style opens the dance up to be influenced by the American Hip Hop culture as well as a variety of music forms.

Having grown up at a time when there was easy access to international music, Nascimento himself was drawn to Hip Hop, R&B, and Pop music. His ability to flow rhythmically through a variety of musical genres is great preparation for the many tournaments he has competed in. While his international career is still young, he has already made his mark as the King of the Jack and Jill competition.

In this format, style is put first as you do not have set partners. This allows Nascimento to showcase his “unique ability as a Brazilian to bring life, joy, and energy to everything that reaches us.” As such he has been on the podium at every Brazilian Zouk Dance Council (BZDC) Jack and Jill competition except one, while setting records winning 8 consecutive titles at one point.

While the rhythm of the dance follows the music, the dancer provides the soul. Zouk being a partner dance gives the added ability to harmonize styles. “Within Urban Zouk, these styles involve a lot of body isolation movements, allowing dancers to add their own individual expression while staying connected to their partner,” Nascimento says.

It is evident to whoever watches that Urban Zouk provides but a template for the partnered dancers to expound on. Working from this canvas, the Bahia born dancer is able to infuse life into each one of his performances. Pulling from his upbringing and life experiences he flows rhythmically to any variety of musical genres.

“R&B, Pop, Hip-Hop, Ragga Jam, and Dancehall are ideal styles for Urban Zouk as they offer the rhythm, energy, and emotional depth that perfectly complement the dance.” This variety of sound coupled with the new international stage of the burgeoning dance style makes for an exciting future. One that Nascimento is helping prepare for, first through his own Vox Dance Studios, and now through workshops taught internationally.

One thing that has stood out the most to him is the way the dance has been accepted and interpreted internationally. Each country adding their own urban flare and connection to local genres. Taking elements like whacking, popping and locking and incorporating them to add style to the already unique partner dance.

Staying ahead of, and on top of the trends is no easy task, but one that Nascimento has made his passion. While traveling to different international locations for BZDC competitions such as London, England, and Lisbon, Portugal he has picked up on new ideas he can incorporate in his own routines. He watches and listens closely, always looking for something exciting and new.

While he has come a long way from his humble upbringing in Itabuna, Leandro Nascimento holds onto the familiar Brazilian flare. His body flows naturally as if each movement is inherited from birth. He has used this to his advantage, to find a career and a passion. Through Urban Zouk, Nascimento is making more than a name for himself, he is making a legacy.

From his first competition in 2011 where he placed in 5th place, the results have only gotten better. His dominance in the realm of Jack and Jill is a testament to his inherent understanding of Urban Zouk and how to perform with others. As the stages continue to get bigger, so too will his performances, bringing joy to the dance floor and inspiring the next generation.

Urban Zouk has opened up possibilities that many never thought possible. It is a connection to one’s own roots in the form of a traditional Brazilian dance. Infusing personal interpretation into an already beautiful partner style dance. Spearheading this Urban Zouk revolution is Leandro Nascimento whose work we look forward to watching for many more years.