On this date in 1970, Wu-Tang Clan swordsman and lyrical legend Raekwon The Chef was born in Staten Island, New York. The Staten Island-based emcee is one of Wu’s most celebrated artists, with his Only Built 4 Cuban Linx projects reaching cult-like following proportions. With his Wu blood kin, Rae has appeared on every WTC project since the group’s inception in 1992, leading up to their monumental debut single “Protect Ya Neck.”

As for the Chef himself, Rae has released six solo albums plus the Wu Massacre project featuring his PNC Ghostface Killah and Method Man. Rae has also appeared in a couple of silver screen hits, including the Hip Hop powered The Show and the race-baiting flick Black and White starring Wu-Tang manager Oliver “Power” Grant.

In 2009, Raekwon found religion and converted to Islam.

Happy born day to Shallah Raekwon, wishing him a great day and much more hereafter!