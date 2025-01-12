Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped up to support their community as Los Angeles battles devastating wildfires. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed friends displaced by the fires into their Montecito, California, home, showcasing their compassion and commitment to aiding those in need.

According to Us Weekly, the couple has also donated clothes, children’s items, and other essential supplies to families affected by the disaster. Their efforts aim to provide immediate relief and comfort to those grappling with the challenges brought by the wildfires.

Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, reside in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. Although their home is about 80 miles north of the Pacific Palisades, where the fires began on January 7, the couple has been actively engaged in relief efforts.

In addition to offering personal support, Harry and Meghan have joined forces with World Central Kitchen and its founder, Chef José Andrés, to help provide meals to affected communities. The couple’s Archewell Foundation, a longtime partner of the organization, has been instrumental in aiding global disaster relief efforts.

A dedicated page on the Archewell Foundation’s official website has been created to spotlight the wildfires, offering information about resources and organizations contributing to the recovery.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to demonstrate their commitment to humanitarian efforts, leveraging their platform to assist those in crisis. By opening their home and contributing to relief initiatives, Harry and Meghan are setting an example of empathy and action during challenging times.