As devastating wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles, the question on everyone’s mind is whether the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, scheduled for Sunday, February 2, at Crypto.com Arena, will be postponed. With the city grappling with one of its worst fire seasons on record, some are wondering if the show will go on, or if it might pivot into a fundraiser instead.

The fires, which were sparked this week and rapidly spread after a powerful wind event, have already caused immense destruction across multiple areas of Los Angeles County.

The Palisades Fire in particular has proven to be catastrophic, now regarded as the most destructive wildfire in L.A.’s history. The flames have consumed more than 5,300 structures, including homes, businesses, and apartment buildings, and have spread across over 20,000 acres of land. Additionally, the Eaton Fire in Altadena and Pasadena has devastated thousands of homes. Tragically, the wildfires have claimed at least 11 lives, and first responders are still battling to contain the raging flames.

As of Saturday evening, emergency teams had made significant progress on several fronts, with the Kenneth Fire being 90 percent contained, the Palisades Fire at just 11 percent containment, and the Eaton Fire at 15 percent contained. However, despite these efforts, the situation remains dire, and the fires continue to threaten more areas, with tens of thousands of residents evacuated from their homes.

In light of these overwhelming circumstances, there have been behind-the-scenes discussions about whether the Grammys will be delayed. Multiple sources have confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that plans are currently in the works to either reschedule the event or reframe it into a live fundraising broadcast. A senior television executive mentioned that it’s “highly likely” the show will be postponed, particularly since the fires are still wreaking havoc and the overall disaster status of the city has yet to subside.

One insider within the music industry emphasized that the situation in the coming days will be crucial in determining whether the awards ceremony will proceed as planned. Harvey Mason Jr., head of the Recording Academy, is said to be actively weighing different options, including the possibility of turning the event into a fundraiser to aid those impacted by the wildfires.

The Recording Academy, along with CBS, has yet to comment on the matter, but the ongoing disaster has prompted industry leaders to consider alternative solutions.

In addition to the logistical challenges of hosting such a large event amid the ongoing crisis, there are also practical concerns regarding the availability of hotel rooms for attendees, as well as the safety of musicians and their teams, some of whom may have lost instruments and equipment in the fires. The very nature of the disaster makes holding a grand event like the Grammys an increasingly difficult proposition.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Grammys have been delayed due to external circumstances. The 2021 Grammy Awards were postponed from January to March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the 2022 ceremony was pushed from January to April due to a spike in COVID cases from the Omicron variant. Last year, the Grammys also made the unprecedented decision to move the ceremony from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, highlighting how the Recording Academy has been flexible in adapting to unforeseen challenges.

Crypto.com Arena, which is set to host the Grammys, has already made adjustments to its schedule due to the ongoing wildfires. Several NBA and NHL games have been postponed this week in response to the crisis. The Lakers, in particular, have emphasized that the priority is to “focus on what matters most” at this time.

While there’s no official word yet from the Recording Academy or CBS, the coming days will be critical in determining the fate of the Grammys and whether the event will proceed or be delayed for a later date. In the meantime, the focus remains on controlling the fires and helping the victims rebuild their lives.