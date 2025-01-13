Despite the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, the 2025 Grammy Awards will go ahead as scheduled on February 2. In a statement released Monday, leaders of the Recording Academy confirmed the show’s plans, marking the first major entertainment event in the city since the fires began.

Here’s the official statement:

The wildfires, which have scorched thousands of acres and caused widespread destruction, have been compared to the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, with many communities, including parts of Malibu and Pacific Palisades, still reeling from the destruction. As of now, the Palisades Fire alone has claimed at least five lives and destroyed more than 5,000 structures, displacing thousands of residents. The fires have forced mass evacuations and overwhelmed emergency response systems, prompting the state of California to declare a public health emergency.

Despite the tragedy, the Recording Academy is determined to carry on with the event, underscoring the power of music in times of crisis. “In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares, alongside Tammy Hurt, chair of the Academy’s board of trustees. The statement emphasized the importance of the Grammy Awards, not just as a celebration of music but as a beacon of hope for those affected by the fires.

In addition to the ceremony, the Recording Academy and MusiCares have launched the “L.A. Fire Relief Efforts,” committing $1 million to support music professionals and artists impacted by the fires. As of the latest update, over $2 million in emergency aid has been distributed to help those in need, including musicians, sound engineers, and other professionals whose livelihoods have been disrupted by the catastrophe.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena and air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. While other events have been canceled or postponed in light of the fires, such as some film premieres and award shows, the Grammys will go forward, bringing attention to the ongoing recovery efforts while also raising funds for first responders and affected communities.

The Grammys will not only honor the best in music but will also serve as a testament to the resilience of Los Angeles, as the city grapples with one of the worst natural disasters in its history.