DJ Akademiks recently revealed a surprising encounter during 6ix9ine’s stint at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, claiming the rapper put him on the phone with Diddy while they were both held in the facility.

6ix9ine, known for his colorful persona and legal troubles, was taken into custody last October for alleged violations of his supervised release. Accusations included unauthorized travel to Las Vegas, missed drug tests, and positive results for meth and marijuana. Around the same time, Diddy faced serious charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering, leading to speculation about their proximity behind bars.

According to reports, both artists were housed on the same floor of the MDC. However, 6ix9ine’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, clarified that his client was held in isolation due to his high-profile status. Despite these restrictions, DJ Akademiks recently shared an unexpected story during a call-in appearance on The Adam & Wack Show.

Advertisement

The media personality claimed 6ix9ine orchestrated a surprising phone conversation with Diddy during their time at the facility. “I might’ve spoken to Diddy, and you’ll never guess who made it happen—6ix9ine,” Akademiks said.

He described the surreal moment, saying, “6ix9ine calls me, and I’m thinking it’s just a regular conversation. Then he says, ‘Yo, you ever talked to Diddy?’ Before I know it, he calls out, ‘Yo Diddy, come here!’ A couple of seconds later, I hear, ‘What’s up, playboy?’ It was wild.”

The alleged phone call adds another twist to the ongoing narrative of 6ix9ine’s ability to connect with figures from all corners of the music world, even in unexpected circumstances. Though Diddy’s and 6ix9ine’s overlapping time at MDC has been confirmed, details surrounding the claim remain unverified.