The aftermath of Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ passing has grown increasingly fraught as tensions between his widow, Allison Holker, and his family take center stage. Following the release of her memoir, which includes revelations about the late celebrity DJ’s personal struggles, family members and friends have expressed outrage, particularly regarding the requirement to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to attend tWitch’s funeral.

Adding to the controversy, Allison’s eldest daughter, Weslie—born from a previous relationship—has publicly defended her mother. The teenager took to social media to address the backlash, explaining her perspective on the family dynamics and her decision to support Allison through the criticism.

Weslie Speaks Out

Weslie clarified the reasoning behind the NDAs, stating they were intended to protect her mother and siblings from potential public exploitation during an already difficult time. “We were all grieving, and my mom needed to make sure everyone in that space was there for the right reasons,” Weslie explained in a social media post.

The teen also revealed her own decision to change her Instagram username, a move she attributed to feeling “disrespected” by certain family members of tWitch. “I’ve chosen to step back from people who don’t respect our boundaries,” Weslie wrote, adding that the decision wasn’t taken lightly but was necessary for her mental health.

Backlash to the Memoir

Allison’s memoir has been at the heart of the rift, with critics accusing her of airing tWitch’s “deepest secrets” for personal gain. Among the allegations, Holker wrote about finding a stash of drugs in his belongings after his death and shared insights into his private journals, which detailed struggles with mental health and past trauma.

Friends and family members, including tWitch’s cousin, have openly criticized these revelations. On social media, some have accused Allison of tarnishing tWitch’s legacy, with one family member stating, “This is not what he would have wanted.”

Moving Forward Amid the Feud

Despite the backlash, Allison has stood firm in her decision to share her story, stating that it was an effort to process her grief and honor her husband’s complexities. Her memoir also aims to shed light on the importance of mental health awareness, a cause she says was close to tWitch’s heart.

