Cardi B Calls Out West Virginia Prison for Improper Treatment of Star Brim

Cardi B is calling out Hazelton (FCI Hazelton) prison in West Virginia for improper treatment of her friend Star Brim. Cardi says the prison has not had heat inside the cell or hasn’t received mail in two months.

“Hazleton female correctional facility in west Virginia needs to be under investigation, they been playing with my friend star mail, which right there is a federal offence she hasn’t gotten mail since novwhich makes no sense,” said Cardi. “They don’t be having heat in the rooms for the inmates, and it’s below 0 degrees, then on top of that she wrote the administrator Mrs. Parrigan and wrote the unit manager Mr. McCall and they both have ignored her when she’s trying to talk to them about her halfway house n her mail!”

Brim is currently serving a year-long sentence in connection to a RICO charge.

