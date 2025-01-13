Dave Chappelle to Kick Off First ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode of 2025

Buckle up, Saturday Night Live is kicking off its 2025 season with a bang, as Dave Chappelle returns to host the show on January 18. This will be Chappelle’s fourth time stepping behind the SNL desk, further cementing his place as one of the industry’s most beloved and influential comedians. The 51-year-old returns as he celebrates the success of his latest comedy special, Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album at the upcoming 2025 Grammy Awards.

Get this: Chappelle’s highly anticipated appearance will be paired with a special musical guest—Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla. The rising star, whose hit anthem “Yeah Glo!” has earned her multiple Grammy nominations, will debut in SNL as the musical guest. Fans can expect GloRilla to deliver powerful performances and potentially even participate in one of the night’s comedic sketches.

But wait, in addition to Chappelle’s hosting duties, the second episode of the year will see actor Timothée Chalamet making history. Chalamet, 29, will pull double duty as both host and musical guest, becoming the first non-professional singer to do so in 30 years. The last person to achieve this feat was sports icon Deion Sanders in 1995, with Gary Busey, Desi Arnaz, and Lily Tomlin also having previously hosted and performed in this rare double role.

What’s more, Chalamet’s upcoming appearance will mark his second time hosting “Saturday Night Live,” following his successful debut on the show in 2021.

As the show heads into its milestone 50th anniversary in mid-February, SNL fans can look forward to a star-studded lineup and a celebratory weekend of events, including a live primetime special, SNL50: The Anniversary Special, airing on February 16. The series continues its tradition of delivering fresh, relevant comedy with live broadcasts on NBC and streaming on Peacock.