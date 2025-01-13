When you mention Ferg’s name remember to drop the A$AP. Speaking with journalist Touré, Ferg revealed he doesn’t think A$AP no longer exists.

“There’s not a Cozy Tape out,” Ferg said. There’s not an office, there’s not a record label, A$AP Worldwide. I think it’s a thing of the past.”

Ferg also shared, “I think people hold onto the legacy that we created and those things, but when you think about A$AP, you think about me and Rocky who did the music and all of that. Of course, it was built off the backs of Bari and Yams and all of that, but we’re the faces. I feel like if we’re not making no new music or putting out no new timestamps, then there’s no A$AP.”

Advertisement

You can hear it all from Ferg below.