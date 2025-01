In case you missed it, last week, Fivio Foreign and Lil TJay left a livestream hosted by PlaqueBoyMax after he asked the duo not to smoke in his studio.

Plaqueboymax repeatedly told Lil Tjay & Fivio Foreign to stop smoking in his Airbnb so they just ended up leaving 💀

pic.twitter.com/gaQc8C63ee — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 7, 2025

Now Fivio is dissing Plaque and Kai Cenat. ItzBizkit grabbed the exclusive, highlighting the words from Fivio. You can hear it all below.

Fivio Foreign Disses PLAQUEBOYMAX and Kai Cenat in new snippet 👀 pic.twitter.com/EeMw8HWdhJ — ITSBIZKIT.COM (@ITSBIZKITPOSTS) January 13, 2025